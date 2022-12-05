Fresno District Attorney dismisses criminal case against city council president

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Monday motioned to dismiss the misdemeanor attempted extortion case against Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza.

Monday’s action was an explosive development for a pretrial conference, which typically is a routine, administrative hearing to prepare for trial. It also capped off one Fresno’s hottest political conflicts this year.

The case was dismissed “in the interest of justice.”

Last month, a Fresno Superior Court judge reduced the charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors filed the extortion charge as a felony over the summer, accusing Esparza of threatening Sloan’s employment. Sloan later left his post for a similar job in Santa Monica.

Esparza pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence since his City Council colleague, Garry Bredefeld, first made the allegation in May. Esparza sued Bredefeld for defamation but later dropped the case.

Esparza’s attorneys tried to get the case thrown out, arguing that the conversation the allegations stand on was confidential under attorney-client privilege.

During the preliminary hearing, Sloan gave a lengthy testimony, answering questions both by the prosecutor and Esparza’s defense attorneys. Much of the defense’s cross examination focused on what Sloan didn’t do after the conversation in which Esparza allegedly threatened him.

Councilmember Miguel Arias also briefly testified.

Fresno County District Attorney investigators primarily collected testimony from Sloan and three people who corroborated his story as evidence to charge Esparza with felony extortion. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sloan told investigators Esparza threatened to fire him if he did work for councilmembers outside the council majority. The conversation between Sloan and Esparza occurred in late April, one day after a closed session meeting in which Sloan’s job performance was reviewed.

Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Nelson Esparza, Tyler Maxwell and Esmeralda Soria, all Democrats, often form the majority vote on action items and are broadly considered the council majority. Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld is the lone Republican on the council, and Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Mike Karbassi, also Democrats, sometimes cast the swing votes.