Fresno driver killed in a two-vehicle collision ID’d. CHP says a vehicle ran a stop sign

A man, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 180 on Wednesday, was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Stephen Liscano, 35, of Fresno was killed around 7 a.m. at Highway 180, near Hayes Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol said a Honda sedan was traveling southbound on Hayes Avenue approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 180 when the vehicle did not stop and drove directly into the path of the Hyundai, CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

Both vehicles careened into a field and came to rest.

Liscano was unresponsive at the scene and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Hyundai sustained non-life threatening major injuries, Salas said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, Salas said.