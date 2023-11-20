Fresno families remember loved ones killed in crashes for World Day of Remembrance
Shoes lined the Fresno City Hall fountain Sunday as several people gathered outside to remember road traffic victims for World Day of Rememberance.
Shoes lined the Fresno City Hall fountain Sunday as several people gathered outside to remember road traffic victims for World Day of Rememberance.
Fourth-quarter tension between the AFC East rivals spilled into the postgame tunnel.
Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening. In another email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Craig Glidden, a Cruise board member and GM’s EVP of legal and policy who was recently put in charge of as chief administrative officer at Cruise, will continue in that role.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
After another woeful loss, Brandon Staley went on the defensive with reporters.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Score the beloved Sunday Riley face serum while it's marked down to $32 at Skinstore — and get a free gift!
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
A Ninja air fryer oven at a $160 discount, popular earbuds for 55% off, a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Dino Babers led Syracuse to a 10-win season back in 2018 but that was one of only two winning seasons the Orange had with Babers leading the program.