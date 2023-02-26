Fresno father beats up friend who accidentally shot his 3-year-old son, police say

A Fresno man who fired a pistol that wounded his friend’s young son joined the toddler in the hospital late Saturday night after he was beaten by the boy’s dad, Fresno police reported.

The incident took place about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of San Pablo Avenue. Lt. Leslie Williams said police learned of the incident when a woman arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with the 3-year-old. The boy had been shot in the leg. The wound was non-life threatening,

Williams said investigators learned the boy was in his home with his parents and a family friend, a 28-year-old man who was fiddling with a handgun. When it discharged, it wounded the boy. As the mother sped to the hospital with the toddler, the father stayed behind and assaulted his friend, who ended up also being taken to the hospital.

Police asked a judge to issue a search warrant for the home as part of the investigation.