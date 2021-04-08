Fresno federal police officer arrested for possession, distribution of child pornography

Investigators say 52-year-old Adrian Enriquez had more than 1,000 pictures and videos of children being raped and bestiality.

Video Transcript

GILBERT MAGALLON: Well, Warren, Margot, Adrian Enriquez was being held here at the Fresno County Jail but bonded out earlier tonight. Now, detectives working this case say some of the images or the images found on Enriquez's phone are some of the most horrific they've seen in their entire career.

BRANDON PURSELL: Some of the worst possible content you could ever imagine.

GILBERT MAGALLON: That's how Fresno County Sheriff's detectives describe what they found on 52-year-old Adrian Enriquez's phone, hundreds of disturbing images and videos of children being raped.

BRANDON PURSELL: Small children two- to five-year-old toddlers, extreme rape, gang rapes, bestiality, bestiality with children.

GILBERT MAGALLON: The Central Valley Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, known as ICAC, received a tip that Enriquez was uploading the unsettling content to social media. Within 24 hours, Enriquez was taken into custody. He was arrested while working at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Central Fresno. There, he was employed as a federal police officer.

BRANDON PURSELL: During our interview with him, he was very dishonest about everything every step of the way. He was non-cooperative.

GILBERT MAGALLON: Detectives executed a search warrant at his Exeter home. They seized other electronic devices, which are currently being examined for illegal material. Authorities are also trying to determine if Enriquez victimized any children himself. Forensics teams are now investigating the origins of the images and videos found on his phone.

BRANDON PURSELL: And they'll be able to tell us if it looks like something that he took from his phone, or something that he uploaded from the internet. Authorities say Enriquez has an extensive history in law enforcement. He previously served as an officer for the Woodlake Police Department.

He was also an officer at the Coalinga State Prison for more than 11 years. Enriquez is also a board member for the California Narcotics Canine Association. All three entities declined a response to concerns over Enriquez's employment or involvement.

Enriquez faces four felony charges, including the possession and distribution of child pornography and faces a sentence of up to 25 years. For now, in Downtown Fresno, Gilbert Magallon, ABC 30 Action News.

