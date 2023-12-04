Fresno Firefighters save dogs from canals

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While firefighters are normally associated with saving cats from trees, recently, Fresno Fire saved three dogs from canals within the city.

A video posted by the Fresno Fire Department shows a firefighter helping two huskies up a ladder and out of a canal that had water in it.

Fire crews say they responded to that area near Wishon Avenue and Ramona Way on Saturday after Animal Control requested their assistance, saying a person called them about two dogs in a canal.

After the huskies were safely removed from the canal, firefighters say they were turned over to Animal Control.

This is the second time crews were called recently to save a dog from a canal.

In late November, firefighters reported they were called to a canal near Church and Clovis Avenues for a dog that was trapped. That dog was eventually safely extricated from the canal.

Fire officials say when they approach these types of calls, their first concern is whether or not the dog is friendly. They say normally, once the dog realizes crews are there to help them, they cooperate.

Fresno Fire reminds the public that canals can be hazardous regardless if water is flowing through them as the sides can be steep and slippery, making it very difficult to get out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.