Fresno hero who saved baby dies of injuries in crash. DUI suspect faces manslaughter charge

A Fresno man — hailed nearly three years ago as a hero after he rescued a newborn that he found in the roadway in Madera Ranchos — has passed away from injuries he suffered in a collision with a suspected DUI driver, his family reported.

The other driver now faces manslaughter charges.

Aurelio Fuentes Jr., 24, was in critical condition after the Nov. 23 crash in southeast Fresno. But on Monday, family members reported that he succumbed to the injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

“We are heartbroken and devastated,” wrote his mother, Rosa Avila, on a GoFundMe page.

“His brain injury caused by the accident began to affect his body and sadly he couldn’t continue the fight. We prayed for a miracle, but God had other plans for him.“

The driver of a car that collided with Fuentes on East Florence and South Cedar avenues, identified as Israel Douglas, is listed as facing the manslaughter charge and is in Fresno County Jail with a bail of $277,100, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s website. The Fresno County Coroner confirmed the death of Fuentes.

Police said the crash took place as Fuentes, an Amazon-contracted employee who had left the facility before the crash, was driving a black Chevrolet and heading into the northbound lanes of Cedar when the driver of a black Kia, identified as Douglas, struck Fuentes’ vehicle.

When Fuentes rescued the infant girl in February 2019, he was delivering copies of The Fresno Bee. The newborn a day later was reported to be in good condition.

Fuentes’ mother also wrote:

“He no longer suffers and is another angel watching over his family. We are continuing the gofundme, for funeral expenses any prayers and donations would be greatly appreciated during this time. Thank you everyone who has already donated.”