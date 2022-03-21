Fresno homicide victim identified. Police found him in his car with fatal gunshot wounds

Police on Monday released the name of the man killed in a car-to-car shooting in central Fresno on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Corey Childress, was driving east on Saginaw when someone opened fire from another car. The 30-year-old was struck multiple times, according to the Fresno Police Department. He crashed into the garage of a nearby home and was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Childress was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police believe there had been an argument between Childress and someone in the second car, but have not released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are still trying to locate witnesses and video surveillance associated with the shooting.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said the violence was not random and that Childress was the intended target.

“We don’t know yet if this particular case was gang related, but I can tell you that our victim was not a gang member,” he said.

A couple of homes were also hit by gunfire but no one else was injured, he said.

Anyone with information can contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2415 or 559-621-2427. Those who wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).