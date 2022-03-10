Fresno homicide victim identified. He was taking the trash out when shot, police say

Police on Thursday identified the victim of a deadly central Fresno shooting.

Killed shortly after arriving home Wednesday morning was 28-year-old Javonte Askew, police said Thursday. A department spokesperson previously identified the homicide victim as being 20.

Police said Askew was taking trash out to the street on Holland Avenue east of Fresno Street in the neighborhood north of Ashlan Avenue when an unknown suspect fired at least 18 gunshots.

Police said Wednesday two separate ShotSpotter alerts notified officers of the gunfire. They said Thursday a number of 911 calls also reported gunfire.

Emergency responders took Askew to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 5 a.m.

Police said Thursday the violence was gang related.

The homicide marks the ninth so far this year, police said. At this time last year, there had been 17 homicides.

The latest violence is the sixth gang-related homicide this year, police said.

