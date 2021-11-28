Fresno house party erupts in gunfire with man shot multiple times

A man was shot multiple times during a house party Saturday night in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened at 9:04 p.m. in the 400 block of East Geary Street, near South Thorne Avenue, Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Officers arrived and located the man, who is in his 40s, in the back of the home. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, according to Fresno Police.

Cervantes said it appears a disturbance unfolded when shots were fired. He said there was evidence of a shooting that took place in front and back of the residence as shell casing were located in both locations.

“A large number of individuals were present when we arrived,” Cervantes said. “An even larger group of people left prior to our arrival.”

Cervantes said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and officers applied pressure to the victim’s wound until EMS came.

The victim, however, lost consciousness while being taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where was rushed into surgery. His status is not known.

Detectives are searching witnesses to the shooting and looking for surveillance video.

Detectives will be on scene for several hours to investigate the shooting.

Cervantes added that it doesn’t appear to be gang related “at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.