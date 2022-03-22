Fresno judge to hear evidence against father and son accused of killing 44-year-old man

A preliminary hearing for a father and son charged with killing a 44-year-old Fresno man last year has been delayed for one week.

Prosecutor Dan Walters asked for the continuance so he can shore up the witnesses he needs to present his case against Kevin Archie Cooper, 50, and his 25-year-old son Aaron Cooper.

The two men are charged with the murder of Michael Williams, who was found dead inside a northwest Fresno home on Feb. 22, 2021.

The Coopers have pleaded not guilty and remain in the Fresno County Jail, with bail set at $1.5 million each.

Kevin Cooper has been charged additionally with a gun enhancement for shooting Williams, according to the criminal complaint.

The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to March 29. During the hearing, a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to hold the Coopers over for a trial.

Police discovered Williams’s body after getting a tip from someone in Los Angeles that a person had been shot inside a home near Shaw and Marks avenues.

The tipster didn’t have an address for the home, but police were able to find it after about an hour in the area of West Aschroft and North Marks avenues. It was about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

Police received several conflicting stories from residents in the area about what happened. One person said there was someone inside with a weapon. , but when they entered, they found Williams in a bedroom with injuries to his upper body. He had been dead for several hours.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last two to three days.