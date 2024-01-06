Fresno judge says court hearings will stay open in case of teen accused of killing parents

A Fresno County Superior Court judge denied a request Friday to close the juvenile court proceedings for a 14-year-old Miramonte boy charged with killing his parents and wounding his 11-year-old sister.

The teenager’s public defender, Shawn Benjamin, was concerned that his client, identified in court by his initials, L.Y., would not be able to receive a fair and impartial hearing, if the public and the media were allowed in the courtroom. Benjamin said the teenager’s safety could be jeopardized and that any additional investigation might be hampered.

The teenager is charged with murdering his parents, father, Lue Yang, and his mother, Se Vang, both 37. They were killed inside their foothill home on Dec. 27. The boy is also charged with the attempted murder of his 11-year-old sister.

The Fresno Bee submitted a motion to the judge requesting that the hearing remain open to the public and media. In the motion, lawyers for the Bee argued that closing the hearing would be “inconsistent with the First Amendment right of access to judicial proceedings.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kendall Reynolds argued that the defendant’s attorney failed to provide any evidence that his client’s safety would be threatened or that he would not get a fair and impartial hearing.

“The public has a statutory right to be here, and that includes the media,” Reynolds said. “This case should not be treated any differently because the minor is 14, especially when that individual is alleged to have committed two murders and an attempted homicide.”

The judge agreed, adding that one of the hallmarks of the juvenile justice proceedings are open and public hearings. And while there are cases where a minor’s confidentiality is preserved, the law allows open hearings for minors accused of serious crimes, such as murder.

Santos added that an open hearing makes the juvenile court more accountable and increases the public’s understanding of the juvenile justice system.

“Public scrutiny promotes fairness,” she said.

After the motion for a closed hearing was denied, the detention hearing resumed. The boy entered a denial to the charges, the equivalent of a not guilty plea. The judge remanded him back to the juvenile justice campus where he is being held.

He is due back into court at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 for a settlement conference.

Unlike adult court, there are no juries for trials in juvenile court. The cases are decided by the judge and a trial is known as an adjudication hearing.

If the 14-year-old is found guilty of the charges against him, he will remain in a juvenile facility until the age of 25.

A change in state law prevents anyone under the age of 16 from being prosecuted as an adult.