Fresno judge says inmate, who won’t leave cell for murder court case, will be dealt with

A Fresno County man accused of killing his father and shooting his mother and sister refused — for the third time — to leave his jail cell for his arraignment in court.

But Judge James Kelley said Thursday it may be the last time Eduardo Amaya, 22, gets to say no.

“If he refuses again the court will likely order an extraction and have him brought to court,” Kelley said. “Justice requires that this case be heard in court, sooner rather than later.”

Amaya is charged with with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of child abuse and endangerment.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said Amaya is responsible for killing his father, Marco Amaya Diaz, 55, and wounding his 48-year-old mother and 27-year-old sister on March 17.

The family was preparing for a party in their trailer home near Clarkson and Cedar avenues when the shooting began. Amaya was caught by deputies running through a nearby orchard.

Wade Freitas, Amaya’s public defender, said he’s had difficulty getting to see his client in jail. As an alternative, he wrote him a letter introducing himself to Amaya.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith asked the judge if he had the results of an assessment he requested on March 28.

Kelley said he hadn’t received any information from the jail, but that he will ask jail staff again to examine Amaya for any possible “psychiatric issues.”

“We will go two weeks out and hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Kelley said.

Amaya’s next court date will be April 12 in Dept. 32. He remains in the Fresno County jail with bail set at $5.9 million.