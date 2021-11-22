Fresno jury reaches verdict in 2018 shooting homicide of Fig Garden teen

A Fresno County jury on Monday found a 25-year-old man guilty of first degree murder in the June 24, 2018 shooting homicide of Nicholas Kauls, 17.

Kauls, a San Joaquin Memorial student, was shot to death outside a home in the Fig Garden neighborhood. The killing sent shock waves through the community of tree-lined streets and historic homes.

The prosecution argued during the trial that defendant Joseph Espinoza murdered Kauls during a robbery attempt, while he was trying to get money to bail out a friend who has been jailed on a weapons charge.

Espinoza was also convicted of attempted murder.

A booking photograph of Joseph Antonio Espinoza, 22, arrested in the slaying of Nick Kauls,

Prosecutors connected the murder weapon to a witness who testified that while Espinoza was staying at her home, he took the 9 mm pistol the night of the shooting.

Ballistics tests showed it was the same gun used to kill Kauls.

Jurors also heard a jail phone call recorded after Kauls was killed, where Espinoza appeared to brag about the murder.