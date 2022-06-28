Fresno jury reaches verdict in trial involving domestic dispute that turned deadly

A defendant on trial for fatally shooting a man who intervened in a domestic dispute was convicted by a Fresno County jury of second degree murder Monday.

Abel Echartea, 33, of Fresno, now faces 40 years to life in state prison for the Dec. 23, 2020 shooting death of Philip Ozuna, 37, at an apartment complex and Fruit and Ashlan avenues, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to testimony during trial, the victim had went to the complex with his girlfriend and a woman who wanted to retrieve some of her belongings, when the fatal confrontation happened. Witnesses testified to hearing multiple gunshots.

In addition to the second degree murder charge, Echartea was convicted of an enhancement for using a gun to cause great bodily injury or death.

The defendant went on the run after the shooting, but was captured in Marion, Indiana by a federal fugitive task force in January.

Echartea is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.