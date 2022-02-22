Fresno Kohl’s target of ‘smash-and-grab’ theft, police say. Suspects took 47 fragrances

Multiple suspects stole 47 fragrances in a “smash-and-grab” style theft at the Kohl’s in north Fresno on Tuesday, according to police.

Multiple people entered the Kohl’s on Alluvial Avenue in River Park Shopping Center around 1 p.m. and grabbed fragrances, before running out to multiple cars and fleeing the parking lot, officer Felipe Uribe said.

He could not immediately say how man were men or women or if they were adults.

The fragrances were priced at varying levels and police described the crime as grand theft, which means the products exceeded $950.

Police did not provide a description of the supsects or their cars on Tuesday.

The fragrances are the latest in crimes that have made news that showed multiple people working in an organized fashion to steal from corporate stores.

A number of Bay Area stores saw the crime late last year, including a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek and a mall in Hayward.