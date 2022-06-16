Fresno is a leader in domestic violence cases. Why it’s more dangerous in the summer

Fresno County ranks No. 1 in domestic violence calls among California counties, according to the state Department of Justice.

That ranking is prompting concern from officials at the Marjaree Mason Center over a possible summer housing shortfall for victims. Summer domestic violence is also a concern to local police, who say hotter weather combines with family gatherings, additional family expenses and alcohol to drive up violence.

In the most recent figures, from 2020, there were 7.47 domestic violence calls for service per 1,000 residents in Fresno County, compared to 5.36 in second-ranked San Diego County. San Bernardino County was third, with 3.88.

Charity Susnick, director of communications for Marjaree Mason, said the number of safe house clients is up 24% in 2022, compared to the same time frames in 2020 and 2021. Were the trend to continue, the nonprofit agency would need to provide more than 10,000 nights of shelter from June 1 to Sept. 30, at a cost of nearly $700,000, causing a shortfall of $600,000.

The main Marjaree Mason facility has the capacity to house 40 families seeking refuge.

“There have been multiple days that we are housing up to an additional 17 families in alternative confidential safe housing,” said Susnick, who added that 97% of those who come to the center fall “well below the poverty line, which leaves them vulnerable to homelessness.”

In addition, the severity of risk facing victims has risen in the past year, said Susnick, citing the center’s “lethality risk assessment,” a tool evaluating the danger the victim faces in their relationship.

Fresno police domestic violence Detective Marissa Jackson said her department has also noted “an increase in intensity” of domestic violence incidents.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ericka Rascon noted violence involving “strangulation and weapons.”

The violence doesn’t necessarily involve “husband and wife,” she said, but other family members.

“Everyone knows the family member who drinks too much and starts a fight.”

Domestic violence in the summer months is also a risk to teens, added Jackson, who cautioned parents to heed where their children are going and what they are doing. Sometimes, parent don’t know what occurred to their child until school restarts in the fall.