Fresno legislator, DA aim to make human trafficking a ‘strike’ offense. Here’s why

Two San Joaquin Valley legislators have introduced a bill that will give criminals convicted of human trafficking longer prison sentences.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, was joined Friday by members of Fresno’s law enforcement community, elected officials and representatives of non-profit groups to pledge their support for Senate Bill 1042. The co-author of the bill, Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) held a similar event in Kern County.

The bill, if approved, would make human trafficking a serious and violent felony, and make it a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes Law”.

What that means for criminals is longer prison sentences. If someone has a prior strike conviction and they are convicted of human trafficking, it will double their prison sentence.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama spoke in favor of the bill, saying human trafficking has become a growing problem in the community.

Smittcamp said social media has become a favorite recruiting tool for human traffickers who lure young women into their criminal world.

“When girls are trafficked horrific things happen to them,” she said. “There are promises of fun and entertainment and nice clothes, but when they get there they are beaten and abused and forced into a life of having sex with strangers. Some of these children are as young as 11, 12, and 13 years old when they are taken into this life.”

Balderrama, who came from Oklahoma, said he was surprised to find out human trafficking wasn’t already considered a serious and violent felony. He supports legislation that would increase the penalty for people convicted of human trafficking.

“There has to be consequences that puts them away for a long time,” he said.

Last year, Fresno police arrested 186 people for human trafficking and rescued 106 girls from their traffickers, Balderrama said.

“Organized crime members not only sell drugs and gun, they also sell girls,” Balderrama said. “It has become a major problem in the Central Valley.”

Story continues

Patterson praised the work of non-profit groups and law enforcement in getting the victims off the street and into safe places. But more work is needed, he said.

“My office in Fresno will help to guide and advise people on how to help,” he said. “If you want to help these victims and be part of the solution there are ways you can tell your government what they need to do.”

The next stop for the bill is the Public Safety Committee.