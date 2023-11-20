Fresno losing three high-profile luxury car dealerships. They’re moving to Clovis

The high-profile northwest Fresno corner packed with luxury car dealerships is about to have some empty spaces.

Porsche Fresno, Audi Fresno and BMW Fresno and are moving to a new complex that will be built on 15 acres in Clovis. Three new showrooms and “massive” service facilities will be constructed southwest of Clovis and Herndon avenues, visible from Highway 168.

The dealerships are owned by C.J. Wilson, who had a 12-year career in Major League Baseball as a left-handed pitcher with the Rangers and Angels.

With a lifelong passion for racing and performance cars, he switched to selling luxury cars. In 2017, Wilson bought the three local dealerships.

He moved to Fresno, where now lives with his wife Lisalla and their four children.

Luxury cars in Fresno

The Porsche, Audi and BMW dealerships currently sit in a row on the west side of Palm Avenue, just north of the Mercedes-Benz dealership on the corner of Herndon Avenue. Wilson’s dealerships include the prominent curving two-story building with a glass front shared by Audi and Porsche.

Fresno-based Legacy Construction will build the new dealerships in Clovis, each with their own showrooms.

The move allows the dealerships to grow, add employees and double the number of cars it can service, according to a news release.

Work is expected to be completed in 2026. The complex has yet to be named.

The dealerships employ more than 100 people.

“Expanding is essential,” Wilson said in a news release. “I’m really proud to be local, and this campus will be a long-term jewel for my family.”

An aerial view of where C.J. Wilson’s new luxury car dealerships will be built in Clovis, near Herndon and Clovis avenues, not far from Highway 168. Special to the Bee