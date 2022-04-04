Fresno man, 29, shot many times, dies hours later, police say. Cops looking for shooter

Another man died after being shot multiple times over the weekend in Fresno following one other fatal shooting, according to police.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter notification of about 10 rounds and discovered Brando Smith, 29, suffering from multiple wounds about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Smith was lying in the road in the area of Jackson and Nevada avenues after officers were dispatched, police said. It is not clear if he was walking in the area or had arrived in a car, police said.

He died several hours later at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. Officers are still looking for information and evidence, police said.

The deadly shooting followed another late Friday in central Fresno that killed one man.

Smith’s life was the 13th homicide so far this year, according to police.

Anyone reporting information on the incident can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Reference Fresno police Case No. 2204010997.