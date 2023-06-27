Fresno man accused of driving drunk and killing someone at taco truck to face murder trial

A Fresno man with two drunk-driving convictions, and a third open case, will go on trial later this summer for his fourth and most serious DUI charge.

Rolando Alvarenga-Aguilar, 47, is charged with eight counts — including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration in excess of .08% causing great bodily injury.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 19 years and eight months in prison.

The defendant is accused of driving his 1998 Ford Econoline van into two people sitting outside of Tacos El Bello food truck near Maple and Belmont avenues on Oct. 9, 2021.

Sabas Ruiz Galaviz, 60, of Fresno, sustained several injuries from the collision and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died after suffering a stroke. The other person who was hurt, a woman in her 40s, received minor injuries, including a scraped arm and knee as she tried getting out of the way of the van.

Witnesses said Alvarenga-Aguilar pulled into the parking lot shortly before 7 p.m., lost control of the vehicle and hit the two customers before fleeing the scene on foot.

Alvarenga-Aguilar was arrested by police a short time later.

Victim who died in crash at Fresno taco truck had stroke

At the defendant’s preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge Michael Idiart found there was enough evidence for the district attorney’s office to push forward with the charges against Alvarenga-Aguilar.

One of the issues being debated during the hearing was whether Galaviz’s death was as a result of the injuries from the crash or having a stroke.

Ronnie Sims, a district attorney investigator, interviewed the CRMC surgeon who worked on Galaviz. The doctor told Sims that there was a link between the trauma from the crash and Galaviz’s stroke.

Also testifying was police officer Lucas Garnica, who said he spoke to several people at the scene that night, including the owner of the taco truck.

The owner told Garnica that he saw the defendant toss a can of beer out of the van after the crash. Garnica also testified that there was a case of beer inside the van and several empty cans in the back.

Prosecuting the case is Steven Ueltzen. Alvarenga-Aguilar’s defense attorney is Marina Pincus, of the public defender’s office.