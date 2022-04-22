Fresno man accused of ‘heinous’ burning, dumping of roommate’s body asks for pretrial release

A Fresno County judge denied the pre-trial release of a 20-year-old man accused of helping dispose of body, calling his alleged involvement egregious.

Defendant Lawrence Madrid is charged with being an accessory to murder and mutilation of human remains. His defense attorney Jason L. Trupkin argued Thursday that his client has been cooperative and is not a danger to public safety.

Judge Leanne Le Mon thought otherwise.

“I won’t go through the facts, but based on the underlying charges he continues to be a public safety risk,” she said. “I will deny his pretrial release.”

Madrid and his 17-year-old girlfriend are accused by police of being involved in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Sergio Bonboster. The two men were roommates but had a falling out.

Police believe Madrid’s girlfriend intervened during a fight between the men and stabbed Bonboster multiple times.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Elana Smith said Bonboster was stabbed 19 times in the neck, back and chest.

Family members reported Bonboster missing on Oct. 7. The gruesome remains of his body was found five days later in a dry canal near Hughes and Emerson avenues. The body had been mutilated, burned and was loosely covered in a tarp.

Detectives also found more of Bonboster’s remains in the dumpster of an apartment.

Smith agreed with the judge’s decision to deny Madrid’s pre-trial release.

“Based on the heinous charges against him, he needs to remain in custody pending the resolution of this case,” Smith said.

Family members of Bonboster’s who packed the courtroom reacted with shock when Madrid’s defense attorney requested he be released.

“Why would you let someone out who did that to another person,” said Margaret Bakle, Bonboster’s biological mother. “Why was that even a consideration.”

His foster mother Mona Esparza said the family and its supporters show up to every court hearing to remind Madrid how much Bonboster was loved.

“He didn’t kill a nobody, he killed somebody who meant something to us,” Esparza said.

Story continues

Esparza said she won’t forget how Madrid pretended to be concerned about Bonboster’s disappearance, even asking if he could help post fliers asking for anyone with information to call police.

“How could he do that?,” she asked.

Madrid remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $50,000. His next hearing will be May 19 in Dept. 30.