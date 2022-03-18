Fresno man accused of human trafficking after teen flees from car, says she was assaulted

A 19-year-old Fresno man is in custody on human trafficking charges following an investigation that began when a girl, 14, jumped out of a parked car he was allegedly in, police reported Friday.

The suspect was identified as Avery Johnson.

Lt. Bill Dooley said the incident began Saturday when police came to the teen’s aid after she told them that she had been physically assaulted in the car.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries, and detectives subsequently identified Johnson as the suspect, said Dooley.

Johnson was in a car Thursday near Cedar and Olive avenues when he was detained and then booked on charges of pandering, pimping, human trafficking, and committing a felony while out of jail on bail.

He is being held on a bail of $100,000.