Fresno man accused of killing 3-year-old will face a trial. He has a previous conviction

A Fresno man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child will be put on trial, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Arlan Harrell ruled Wednesday.

Aaron Moton, 24, is charged with murder and assault of a child causing death. If convicted, he could face up to 25-years-to-life in prison.

The child, Xander Villalobos, died on Oct. 5, 2021. His mother and Moton were living together at the time and Moton is accused of causing the injuries to the child while he was taking care of him.

Police suspected the death was a homicide because of the extent of the injuries to the child’s body.

Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Amy Cobb said the injuries to the boy were so severe that they could not be considered accidental.

Moton’s next court hearing is April 21. Moton was convicted of battery in 2019 and was given three years probation.