Fresno man accused of killing mother gets evaluated after attorney questions competency

The criminal case against a Fresno man accused of killing his 56-year-old mother in 2019 will resume after a court-appointed psychiatrist determined the defendant is competent to stand trial.

Gilberto Tiznado, 43, is charged with the murder of Guadalupe Rivera Guzman, whose body was found in her home on the 2200 block of North Price Avenue on Oct. 19, 2019.

Police said she had severe trauma to her body. Tiznado was arrested at the scene and booked on a charge of murder.

His attorney Greg Gross raised a doubt about Tiznado’s mental competency on Oct. 17 and the judge ordered the defendant be evaluated by Dr. Luis H. Velosa, a psychiatrist from Visalia.

Recently, Velosa found Tiznado is competent to stand trial and Judge Gabriel Brickey allowed the case to move forward.

Police have not discussed a possible motive as to why Tiznado killed his mother. At the time of the murder, two of his brothers were inside the home.

A pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Deputy District Attorney David Olmos said Tiznado faces 26-years-to-life if convicted.