Fresno man accused of murdering wife, then shooting himself, makes first court appearance

A Fresno man who is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife — and then turning the gun on himself — pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday.

Antonio Saldana Jr., 37, appeared in a wheel chair during his arraignment before Judge Jonathan B. Conklin. Clad in yellow jumpsuit, Saldana is still recovering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound to his upper body.

Police said that on Sept. 21, 2021 shortly after midnight, Saldana allegedly killed 33-year-old Lisa Saldana at a home in the 2700 block of San Gabriel Avenue, near Gettysburg and Temperance avenues in Clovis.

Saldana also pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder for shooting and seriously injuring another man at the Clovis home.

Clovis police said there were several people in the home at the time of the shooting, including children.

Tuesday’s arraignment was the first time Saldana appeared in court since the shooting. Attorney Michael McKneely, who represents Saldana, said he has been at a hospital recovering from his injuries. Saldana was recently transferred to the Fresno County Jail’s infirmary where he remains with bail set at $3 million.

McKneely also asked the judge to allow Saldana to use a medical device prescribed to him for his sleeping disorder.

Conklin agreed to issue an order instructing jail staff, as soon as is practicable, to examine Saldana and take the medically necessary steps to protect his health.