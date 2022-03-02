Fresno man angry with woman fires 20 rounds at her, police say. He’s been arrested

A Fresno man was arrested for shooting a woman several times over a previous altercation, police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Billy Wilson near Santa Clara and G streets on Tuesday and used search warrants to collect evidence, police said in a news release.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening despite Wilson firing more than 20 rounds, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Teilman and Hawes avenues, according to Fresno police.

The victim was outside with friends and family before the shooting started. Wilson knew the woman and they had a previous altercation of some kind, police said.

Officers received two ShotSpotter alerts in the area, police said. The woman in her 30s was struck four times in her lower body, police said.