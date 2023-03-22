Fresno man arrested on attempted murder, allegedly shooting at girlfriend’s vehicle

A Fresno man was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges after his ex-girlfriend reported that he chased and shot at her, and caused the vehicle to crash in Madera County.

Brandon Keith Coleman, 39, was booked into Fresno County Jail on attempted murder charges.

The CHP said that during the March 10 incident, Coleman followed his ex-girlfriend, who was in her car with a male passenger, and tried to force the car off the road on southbound Highway 99 near Avenue 24 in Madera County.

While the woman was calling for help, Coleman allegedly shot at the two.

The woman turned onto westbound Highway 152, where she spun out and crashed. The pair ran into a nearby orchard, where they were rescued by a CHP officer.

Coleman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. A 9 mm handgun was recovered while serving a warrant at a home