Fresno man arrested for murdering his daughter-in-law over her plans to divorce his son

A 74-year-old man was arrested in California for allegedly murdering his daughter-in-law over her plans to divorce his son.

Sital Singh Dosanjh fatally shot his daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur Dosanjh on Sept. 30 at a Walmart parking lot in San Jose, according to police.

Gurpreet Kaur, who worked at Walmart, was reportedly on a phone call with her uncle before the shooting. She expressed how “frightened” she was over seeing her father-in-law drive around in the parking lot of the establishment in his black Silverado pickup truck. She told her uncle that Sital Singh had traveled 150 miles to find her, according to police.

Five hours later, a Walmart co-worker found Gurpreet Kaur’s body in her car in the parking lot. She had suffered from at least two gunshot wounds.

More from NextShark: 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Answering Door in Seattle Family Home

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the victim’s uncle noted that ​​his niece was “in the process of divorcing Sital Dosanjh’s son.” Police found surveillance footage of the suspect driving up to Gurpreet Kaur’s car before leaving the lot.

Sital Singh was arrested the next morning in his home in Fresno. Police seized a .22-caliber Beretta pistol from his residence, according to the murder charge filed by Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 5.

More from NextShark: Meet ‘The Korean Falcon’ MMA Fighter With a 9-1 Career Record

Sital Singh was reportedly transported to the Main Jail in San Jose. He did not enter a plea and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 14.

Featured Image via NBC Bay Area

More from NextShark: BREAKING: Man Who Told Entrepreneur Sophia Chang to 'Go Back to Wuhan' FIRED from Job at Prudential