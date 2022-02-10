Fresno man arrested on suspicion of pimping teen. Police found him armed with a 9mm

Fresno police said Thursday officers arrested a man they say was involved in the human trafficking of an 18-year-old.

Investigators met a possible victim of human trafficking on Tuesday, and determined 24-year-old Isaiah Jordan Sims was organizing the crime, police said.

Officers tracked Sims to a home on Dakota Avenue just east of Maroa Avenue, police said, and found him at about 2 p.m. with a 9mm. Police described him as a gang member.

He was booked on suspicion of illegally being in possession of the gun and for pimping, according to police. He’s being held temporarily without bail because he’s on parole, according to jail records.

Human trafficking can be used as a source of money for gangs, according to police. “As part of our violent crime focus, the department’s Special Investigation Bureau is focusing on this trend by conducting human trafficking investigations like this one and rescuing victims of human trafficking,” the department said in a news release.

Residents with information on human trafficking can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.