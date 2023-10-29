Fresno man arrested for Visalia fitness studio burglary: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was arrested Saturday night after breaking into and burglarizing a fitness studio, according to Visalia Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to The Bar Method in the 5100 block of Walnut Avenue for a report of a burglary.

The business was closed at the time, but officers say the suspect entered the business through the back door.

Police say Jason Wise, 38-years-old of Fresno, took some items from the business and fled the area on foot.

They were able to catch up to him a half mile away near Kent Street and Coppola Court; they say he had the stolen items in his possession.

Wise was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and booked on suspicion of burglary.

Investigators say the stolen property was returned to the business.

