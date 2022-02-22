Fresno man caught on video allegedly robbing vendors makes first court appearance

A Fresno man who was caught on video allegedly robbing several street vendors on Valentine’s Day pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of second-degree robbery.

Martin Chavez, 21, is accused of snatching several Valentine’s Day gifts from vendors at Tulare Avenue and First Street. He allegedly scuffled with three women and a 77-year-old man who tried to stop him.

The brazen robbery was captured on cell phone video and shared on social media. It spread quickly and many were outraged at how boldly the suspect took the gifts from a family of vendors. The family has been selling gifts on that downtown corner 30 years.

Fresno police said that thanks to the help of tipsters, Chavez was found two days after the robbery. He was found at a home in the 3300 block of East Nevada Avenue where he was arrested.

In addition to the second-degree robbery charges, the criminal complaint alleges Chavez has a prior serious felony conviction, has engaged in violent conduct and has served a prior prison term.

Chavez was on parole after he was convicted in 2021 for assault with a deadly weapon when he struck a victim with a metal religious cross.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Chavez faces up to 16 years in state prison.

Chavez is due back in court on Feb. 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing. His preliminary hearing is set for March 7.