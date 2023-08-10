Fresno man charged with murder in death of 66-year-old grandmother, bail set at $12M

Wearing a brace on her back and bruises underneath her eyes, Stephanie Ramirez put aside her pain Thursday to watch the arraignment of the 20-year-old Fresno man who is accused of causing a crash that killed her 66-year-old aunt, Mary Lou Flores.

“I’m here because I want to see justice for my tia (aunt),” said Ramirez, who was also injured in the crash. “I need to see justice for my family so we can heal.”

Flores was killed on July 31 in a wild chain of events that began as a fight in a northwest Fresno neighborhood, followed by Flores and others fleeing the area in a Nissan Sentra after Johnny Isaiah Tapia allegedly pulled out a gun. Also trying to get away was a 24-year-old man in a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu was allegedly shot by Tapia inside his vehicle near the Walmart on West Shaw.

Police have said all of the events are connected.

The chaos continued as Tapia along with his girlfriend Nicole Donnell Williams, 24, chased the Nissan on Brawley at speeds up to 70 mph, police said. The two cars collided into a guard rail where Brawley turned his car into Weber.

“She was trying to keep her family safe,” Ramirez said.

Tapia and Williams, who were driving a Toyota Rav-4, escaped the crash and ran. They were arrested later that day.

Tapia was charged with 14 felonies, including murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm. Williams is facing five felonies, including accessory to murder and assault with a firearm.

Both pleaded not guilty to all the charges Thursday.

Flores, who had 13 grandchildren, was remembered as the glue that held the family together. Family members said she loved to travel, especially to the Central Coast and to Rosarito Beach in Mexico. Flores had just returned from a trip to Santa Cruz the day before she was killed.

“She meant so much to us and we don’t have her anymore,” said Adrena Flores, a granddaughter. “She was the best grandma.”

Tapia and Williams return to court on Sept. 21 for a hearing. Tapia remains in the Fresno County Jail.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kaitlin Drake said Tapia’s bail is based on his two previous strike offenses and multiple enhancements.

Williams also remains in jail with bail set at $145,000.