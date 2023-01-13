Fresno man charged with murder, mutilation in killing of girlfriend, DA’s office says

Murder charges were filed against the Fresno man who allegedly killed his girlfriend then dismembered her body.

Cameron Tyler Wright, 22, is alleged to have stabbed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp of Fresno multiple times, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office added that after Wright killed Sharp on Sunday near Raisin City, he tried to hide her remains by dismembering her body.

The felony complaint filed alleges that Wright committed:

One count of murder

One count of mutilation of human remains

One enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon

It is also alleged that Wright suffered a prior “strike” conviction for a serious and violent felony from 2019.

If convicted of all charges, Wright faces a sentence of 54 years to life in prison.

Wright was arrested Tuesday and his arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Department 11 of the Fresno County Superior Court.