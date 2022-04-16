Fresno man charged with sexually assaulting at least five people. Police seek witnesses

Fresno police believe a 40-year-old man committed at least five sexual assaults last month in southeast Fresno, and they are trying to determine if there may be even more victims.

The suspect, Sue Hang, was identified after a string of incidents over a two-week period in March. Victims ranging in age from 13 to over 50 years old all gave similar descriptions of their attacker to Fresno Police Department investigators. Hang faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, according to a Facebook post on Friday evening by Fresno police.

Hang was arrested on April 3 and booked into the Fresno County Jail, where he remains in custody with bail set at $115,000, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are looking for the public’s help to find any additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information on the case can contact Fresno Police Detective Chris Aranas at 559-621-6210, or can provide anonymous tips through Fresno County Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (498-STOP).

Under California law, any who assaults someone else with the intent to commit rape or other sexual offenses faces two to six years in prison. The penalties increase to five to nine years in prison if a victim is under the age of 18. Burglary with intent to commit rape or a sexual assault is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.