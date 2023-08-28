Fresno man convicted of shooting 10-month-old in the head sentenced to prison

Marcos Echartea, who was convicted of shooting into a car and seriously injuring a 10-month-old child, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Echartea, 27, is blamed for the 2019 shooting that caused baby Fayth Percy to suffer a traumatic brain injury requiring a two-week hospital stay and therapy.

Police said the shooting was triggered by an incident at a friend’s party in the 3600 block of East Hammond Avenue on June 22, 2019. At the party, a then 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, the baby’s mother, rejected Echartea’s attempts at flirting, and she left with a male friend in his car.

As they were driving away from the home, Echartea caught up with them on foot and fired three shots, hitting the car twice and the baby once in the head.

On June 7, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Conklin found Echartea guilty of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a firearm and possessing a firearm while under a restraining order. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Volanti.

After Echartea’s sentencing hearing, his defense attorney, Jane Boulger, said she was disappointed with the judge’s sentencing, adding that her client won’t be eligible for parole until he serves 45 years in prison.

“That was an outrageous sentence for a non-homicide case,” Boulger said.

Boulger said Echartea is the product of a troubled upbringing. His father is serving time in prison for the murder of his mother, and his brother was convicted of murder last year and is in prison for life.

“What chance do you have when your dad is in prison for killing your mother,” she said.