Fresno man could face death penalty for fire that killed two infants, DA says

A Fresno man could face a potential death sentence or life in prison for allegedly setting a house fire that killed his infant niece and nephew and seriously burned their mother, prosecutors with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office say.

Filimon Robert Hurtado, 29, is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, and arson. The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has also charged Hurtado with special circumstances for the multiple deaths and for murder by arson.

Prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine if the death penalty will be applied. If not, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole, if he is found guilty, according to a news release.

Hurtado is accused of using gasoline to torch the home on Robinson Avenue, near Dakota and Brawley avenues. Fire fighters were alerted to the fire at about 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Inside the burned home, firefighters found the bodies of 5-month-old boy Calyx Hurtado and his 18-month-old sister Cataleya Hurtado. Their 32-year-old mother was also badly burned, police said.

Hurtado was arrested on Tuesday and remains at Community Regional Medical Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Department 34 of the Fresno County Superior Court.