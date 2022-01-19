Fresno man faces murder charge, accused of killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old child

A Fresno man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he brutally killed the child of his girlfriend.

Aaron Moton, 24, is accused of fatally injuring the nearly 3-year-old child on the afternoon of Oct. 5, 2021. The child, his mother and Moton were living together at the time, said Deputy District Attorney Amy Cobb, the prosecutor in the case.

Although Cobb would not go into details about the child’s injuries, she did say they weren’t accidental. “The injuries sustained were so severe it could not be considered accidental,” she said.

Moton is charged with murder and assault on a child causing death. If convicted, he could face up to 25-years-to-life in prison.

Moton, who is represented by Scott Kinney, remains in the Fresno Count Jail with bail set at $1 million.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16.