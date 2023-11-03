Fresno man facing murder charges after he’s finally found – two time zones away

A Fresno man accused of killing a camp host at Winton Park back in July was finally located Thursday halfway across the United States.

Authorities in Missouri arrested Michael Brandon Kent, 40, of Fresno without incident.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help this week in locating Kent, who also goes by Gage, spokesman Tony Botti said.

An arrest warrant was already issued when deputies received information that Kent was possibly in Missouri.

Detectives coordinated with U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force to try and locate Kent and found him in Camdenton, Miss.

James Buford, 69, of Sanger was found by a utility worker on July 19 near Piedra and Elwood roads south of Winton Park.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but he died later at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a custodian caretaker and provide on-site security there.

The county has 13 such workers who provide services at seven county parks, the sheriff’s office said.

The extradition process is underway to have Kent transported to Fresno County to face a murder charge, Botti said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked by deputies to call Detective Rudy Tafoya at 559-600-8207. Valley Crime Stoppers also takes tips anonymously and may offer a reward at 559-498-7867. Reference case # 23-8313.