Fresno man fatally shot near Pismo Beach Pier. Police are searching for suspect

A Fresno man was fatally shot during a confrontation near the Pismo Beach Pier on Saturday, the Pismo Beach Police Department said.

Pismo Beach police received numerous 911 calls at approximately 11:47 p.m. Saturday regarding a shooting in the pier promenade area of downtown Pismo Beach, the agency said in a news release.

Officers found a 40-year-old man with “multiple gunshot wounds” in the parking lot, the release said.

According to police, four Hispanic men and some women “confronted the victim about his possible gang affiliation, which led to a verbal argument.”

Those men then attempted to start “a physical altercation,” police said.

Another man, this one armed with a firearm, then joined the group and “confronted the victim, firing multiple rounds at a close distance,” police said in the release. “The victim was struck multiple times.”

According to police, the shooting suspect was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other subjects in a tan- or brown-colored, older model Chevrolet Silverado.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Highway 1, police said.

The shooting victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died from his injuries, police said.

In the release, police described the suspect who fired the gun as a Hispanic man with a thin build.

The man, who was approximately 18 to 20 years old, was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants, police said.

According to police, this is the first shooting-related homicide in Pismo Beach in 17 years.

In March 2006, an armed man entered Denny’s restaurant on Five Cities Drive and murdered two people before taking his own life.

The Pismo Beach Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call 805-773-2208. Det. Sgt. Anthony Hernandez will be the lead investigator on the homicide case, police said.