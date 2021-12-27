This Fresno man was killed earlier this month. Suspect arrested, charted with murder

Fresno police Monday reported an arrest in a Dec. 9 homicide.

Brandon Catano, 21, was shot to death in the area of San Pablo and East Divisadero streets.

Socorro Madrigal, 41, was arrested on Dec. 21 and booked on a murder charge after detectives found him in Kerman, said Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

Officers responded to the shooting scene about 1 a.m. after the department’s ShotSpotater gunfire detection system reported several shots fired in the area. Catano died at the scene.

Investigators learned there was a physical disturbance between several people in an apartment complex before the victim was fatally shot, and detectives identified Madrigal, as the suspect responsible, said Trueba Vega.

Madrigal was booked at the Fresno County Jail on a murder charge as well as assault with a deadly weapon charges on a second victim shot during the same incident. The second victim survived.

Anyone calling with additional information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, or contact homicide detectives Manny Romero at 559-621-2451 or Antonio Nieto at 559-621-2446.