Fresno man killed on Highway 99 was suspect in 2014 freeway gun homicide, sheriff says

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Monday reported that Freddie Carrasco, 27 of Fresno, was the man killed in a shooting on Highway 99 at Olive Avenue earlier this month.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti also reported that Carrasco was previously arrested in a freeway slaying that occurred on nearby Highway 180 in 2014.

The June 12 shooting shut down the roadway for hours as Highway Patrol officers investigated the incident. Officers initially thought that a traffic collision had occurred, but found that Carrasco’s Honda Accord was hit by multiple rounds of gunfire. The suspect vehicle was believed to be a brown or green Chevrolet Tahoe. Carrasco died on Friday at Community Regional Medical Center.

On Jan. 30 of 2014, police found a victim of a shooting inside a car that drove off eastbound 180 and crashed on the Fulton Street exit. The driver, identified as Ramon Casillas, died of gunshot wounds. Botti said that Carrasco was arrested in connection with the case on Feb. 20 of 2014, but never charged with the shooting.