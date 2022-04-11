Fresno man who killed mother, 80, found not guilty by reason of insanity. What happens now?

A 56-year-old Fresno man, who was charged with beating to death his 80-year-old mother in 2016, is being committed to the California Department of State Hospitals, a Fresno County judge ruled Monday.

Judge Timothy Kams found Albert James Thomas not guilty by reason of insanity during a bench trial in February. Thomas had waived his right to a jury trial in order to allow the judge to decide his fate.

Thomas’s lawyer Jane Boulger described Thomas as having struggled with mental illness since he was a teenager. On the day he killed his mother, Boulger said he was “highly psychotic.”

“At the time, he (Albert Thomas) had no idea what was real and what wasn’t real,” Boulger said.

Police found Flora Thomas’s body inside her home at Vagedes and Weldon avenues on Aug. 24, 2016. A relative called police after going to her central Fresno home to check on her. She died of blunt-force trauma.

Since his mother’s death, Thomas has been receiving medication for his mental illness. Boulger said the more he understands what he did, the more remorseful he becomes.

She agreed with the judge’s decision to place him in a state hospital, a secure psychiatric facility.

“He has ended up where he needed to be, but the sad thing is he had to commit a crime to get there,” Boulger said.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller said Thomas will remain at a state hospital until he is no longer a danger to himself or others.

Boulger said Thomas has come to terms with what is happening.

“He understands that this will be his life,” she said.