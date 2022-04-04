Fresno man named victim of weekend fatal violence. Here’s what police say they know

Fresno police on Monday identified a man they said was killed Friday at the start of a violent weekend of unrelated shootings.

Police said Isidro Garza, 41, was fatally shot about 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of North Thesta and Clinton avenues.

Officers responded to a six-round ShotSpotter alert activation and found Garza with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Detectives said they learned a verbal altercation involving Garza and others led to the gunfire, saying they believe rounds were exchanged between two parties.

Detectives could not immediately say what role if any Garza played in the violence, according to a news release.

The investigation is still in its early stages and detectives are looking to locate witnesses and video surveillance, police said.

His shooting death marked the 12th homicide in Fresno this year. A 13th killing was reported Saturday.

Anyone reporting information on the incident can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Reference Fresno police Case No. 2204010997.