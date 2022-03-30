Fresno man sentenced to 5 years for dealing fentanyl. Feds say he supplied hundreds of pills

A Fresno man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Tuesday for dealing hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Jonathan Cortez, 24, pleaded guilty late last year to conspiring to distribute over 40 grams of the opioid pills, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, federal and local law enforcement in August 2020 began investigating a Cortez associate for dealing fentanyl pills.

On Aug. 24, 2020, officers searched the associate’s car and residence and found hundreds of fentanyl pills made to look like oxycodone pills with an “M” stamped on one side and a “30” on the other, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.

Investigators learned that Cortez had been supplying the fentanyl pills.

He pleaded guilty to the federal conspirate to distribute charge on Dec. 14, 2021.

