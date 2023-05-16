Fresno man sentenced to life in 2013 murder as upset friends and family react

Jerel Stanfield, a convicted felon who was found guilty of killing a gang rival in 2013, was sentenced to 85 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

Friends and family members of Stanfield, who packed the courtroom, were visibly upset and angry as Judge Jonathan Conklin handed down his sentence.

“I love you, bro. Keep your head up,” a man said as he stormed out of the courtroom.

Stanfield’s attorney Kevin Little said he was very disappointed with the sentencing.

“It’s a sad day for the family,” Little said. “But we are going to appeal.”

Little had filed a motion for a new trial, alleging juror misconduct. He also said a witness’ outburst during the trial was prejudicial to his client.

Conklin denied the motion as well as Little’s request to strike Stanfield’s prior felony and a gun enhancement. Both added substantial prison time to his sentence.

Stanfield’s sentencing closed a long chapter in the 34-year-old’s life that was marked by the shooting death of William Simpson on Easter Sunday 2013.

Stanfield is accused by police of spotting Simpson that night at 4140 N. Clark St. and then shooting him multiple times with a .40 caliber handgun.

Police said both men were members of rival gangs: Simpson, a Dog Pound member and Stanfield a part of the Strother Boys. At the time of the murder, the gangs were feuding, police said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Gularte prosecuted Stanfield just as he did in 2017 when a mistrial was declared. The jury was deadlocked on the murder charge.

