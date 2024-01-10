Fresno man sentenced for murder of SLO County woman in 2020

A Fresno man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for fatally strangling an Arroyo Grande woman in 2020.

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 30 for killing Marion Jeanine Vore at her 10-acre property in the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane.

The 77-year-old woman, who was described by a neighbor as a person who “would do anything to help someone out,” was found by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies during a welfare check on Nov. 27, 2020, strangled to death with traumatic head injuries.

“While we cannot comprehend the incredible grief and outrage resulting from the senseless murder of Marion, we sincerely hope that completion of the criminal case provides some closure for the Vore family and friends,” said Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth. “We are grateful for the thorough work of Sheriff’s Detective Greg Smith and his team in gathering the evidence necessary to hold Mr. Mendibles accountable.”

When the then-19-year-old Mendibles was arrested, he allegedly asked officers, “How did you know it was me?”

A neighbor witnessed Mendibles leaving Vore’s residence in a Chevrolet the afternoon of her murder, according to testimony during the 2021 preliminary hearing.

Sheriff’s deputies then found blood on Mendibles’ boots and the key fob to Vore’s car in his pocket, according to court testimony.

In exchange for the guilty plea to first-degree murder, two special allegations for committing murder in the commission of a felony and the sentencing enhancement for using a deadly weapon, in this case a belt, were dismissed.