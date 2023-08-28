Fresno man sentenced for shooting 10-month-old baby
A Fresno man convicted of shooting a 10-month-old baby in the head has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
A Fresno man convicted of shooting a 10-month-old baby in the head has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
After two decades in the baby soothing industry, the doctor says he’s not done helping families get good rest.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
ChatGPT was supposed to be inoculated against political misinformation in March. Doesn't look like that actually happened.
Digital safety experts weigh in on "sharenting."
OpenAI launched ChatGPT Enterprise today, the business-focused subscription it teased in April. The company says it won’t train its AI models on any business data or conversations. “Our models don’t learn from your usage,” the company wrote in an announcement blog post about the enterprise features. In addition, the new plan encrypts business chats (in transit and at rest) and is SOC 2 compliant. OpenAI says companies including Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC and Zapier have already tested ChatGPT Enterprise.
We spotted a travel power strip down to only $18.
For the first time since the tech boom of the 2000s (or even since the Industrial Revolution), our essential societal functions are being disrupted by tools deemed innovative by some and unsettling to others. Institutional investors tend to agree. In the past three years alone, venture capital investment into generative AI has increased by 425%, reaching up to $4.5 billion in 2022, according to PitchBook.
Hostess Brands has a lot going for it — and could be a tasty buyout for packaged food giants.
The biggest news stories this morning: 'Dune: Part Two' delayed until March 2024 following writer strikes, The Solar Orbiter spacecraft may have discovered what powers solar winds, ‘GTA VI’ hacker leaked game footage with a Fire TV Stick.
Google Flights today is releasing a new feature that will help travelers better determine the right time to book. The addition aims to help consumers answer the question as to whether it's better to book their flight now or wait for lower prices. For example, Google explains, the new insights could tell users that the cheapest time to book their trip is currently two months prior to departure or that, typically, prices for their trip have generally declined closer to the date of departure.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Earlier this month HashiCorp announced it was changing the open source license it uses for Terraform and its other developer tools. The change triggered an uproar in the open source community. On Friday, a splinter group announced it was developing an open source fork of Terraform, and officially launched the OpenTF project.
Stellantis launches its Spoticar used-car sales platform in the U.S. It sells products from nearly new to 10 years old, with up to 120,000 miles.
In Latin America, the reverse logistics process “is a mess,” according to Agustin Shutte, founder and CEO of Devolut, which provides an end-to-end returns solution for e-commerce sellers. In the U.S., people buy around 50 to 60 purchases per year, however, in LatAm it is two per year.
It pays off to do a keyword search on China inside of Nvidia's latest earnings call.
Tatiana Maslany faces up to her phobias on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.
Judge tosses Republican lawsuit against Google over Gmail spam filters.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.