Fresno man sexually assaults child, police say. He might have victimized others

A Fresno man was booked of allegation of sexually assaulting a girl, and law enforcement believes there could be other children who were victimized by him.

Detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Wednesday arrested 30-year-old Adam Cabrera.

Deputies said Cabrera sexually assaulted a girl that he knows.

And due to the nature of the investigation, detectives are concerned there may be more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Cabrera.

Cabrera was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

His bail was set at $220,000.

Detectives served a search warrant at Cabrera’s home on the 4800 block of E. Lane Ave. in Fresno after receiving a tip of him being in possession of CSAM.

It was during the investigation, detectives developed information that Cabrera sexually assaulted a girl.

Anyone with additional information regarding other possible victims are asked to contact Detective Vasquez at (559) 487-6027.