Fresno man shot after answering front door early Sunday. Police suspect gang motive

Fresno Police are investigating possible gang-related shooting early Sunday morning in which a man in his early 20s was hit twice in the right leg.

The victim responded to a knock on his door in the 1800 block of North Fresno Street around 3 a.m., and was shot when he opened the door. There were two adults and one juvenile at the home at the time of the shooting, and it appears the victim was an intended target, police said.

Police had no description of the shooter. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.